Search warrants for Signal user data, Santa Clara County

Because everything in Signal is end-to-end encrypted by default, the broad set of personal information that is typically easy to retrieve in other apps simply doesn’t exist on Signal’s servers.

Once again, Signal doesn’t have access to your messages; your calls; your chat list; your files and attachments; your stories; your groups; your contacts; your stickers; your profile name or avatar; your reactions; or even the animated GIFs you search for – and it’s impossible to turn over any data that we never had access to in the first place.

We’d like to thank Brett Max Kaufman and Jennifer Granick at the ACLU for their wise council and sage advice over the years. We are grateful for their ongoing support, and we appreciate their assistance as we prepared these documents for publication.

Our commitment to you remains unchanged, and we appreciate your support too. We’ll keep working with effective and talented organizations like the ACLU to respond to future government requests, and we’ll keep publishing our responses here.

First sealing order and warrant

Second sealing order and warrant

Our response

First order extending delay to notify interested parties

Second order extending delay to notify interested parties

Third order extending delay to notify interested parties

Fourth order extending delay to notify interested parties

Fifth order extending delay to notify interested parties