Standalone Signal Desktop

Signal Desktop is now available in a new, standalone form, and the Chrome App has been deprecated.

The new desktop version of Signal runs independently of your browser. If you’re a Firefox or Safari user, you don’t need to install Chrome to send and receive Signal messages on your computer. If you’re a Chrome user, having your browser open will no longer be synonymous with having Signal Desktop open.

Platform Support

We are launching our standalone app with support for these platforms:

Windows 64-bit: 7, 8, 8.1 and 10

MacOS 10.9 and above

Linux distributions supporting APT, like Ubuntu or Debian

Getting started

If you’ve never used Signal Desktop before, this is a great chance to start. Download the app, pair it with your phone, and experience private messaging with all ten fingers.

If you’re already using the Signal Desktop Chrome App, you can export your data and import it into the new Signal Desktop app as part of the setup process. All of your old conversations and contacts will be there, just like before. It’s as easy as selecting a place on disk for the data and then finding that directory again to kick off the import.

We want your feedback

Once you have installed and started using the new Signal Desktop, we want to hear what you think. You can talk about this release on the forums, file any bugs you run into, and if you need more help than those standard channels can provide, you can contact support.